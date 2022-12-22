Integrity Advisory LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Integrity Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Integrity Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 471,027.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 989,157 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 230,872 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,136.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 242,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 223,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,291,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,591. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33.

