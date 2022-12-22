Integrity Advisory LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Integrity Advisory LLC cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 0.7% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 188.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after purchasing an additional 293,194 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 206,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 193.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,593 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.65.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock traded down $18.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.