Integrity Advisory LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Integrity Advisory LLC lowered its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 61.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 131,286 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,658,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 518,780 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 17.7% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,868,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 580,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

NNDM remained flat at $2.40 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 113,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,976. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

