Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Increased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

