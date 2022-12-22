Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Joel S. Marcus Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,638,000 after buying an additional 35,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after buying an additional 53,693 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,385,000 after buying an additional 87,821 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,929,000 after buying an additional 167,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

