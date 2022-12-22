Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Invacare to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Invacare Stock Performance

NYSE IVC opened at $0.40 on Monday. Invacare has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invacare

Invacare ( NYSE:IVC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million.

In other Invacare news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,886,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,665,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,886,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,300 shares of company stock valued at $79,112. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invacare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invacare by 200.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

