Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Lifted by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

