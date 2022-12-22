Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Acquired by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned about 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.