Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C – Get Rating) were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 4,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 22,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR.C)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.