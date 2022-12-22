Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C – Get Rating) were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 4,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 22,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.