Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Position Cut by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 918.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.928 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.