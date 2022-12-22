Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.3% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $273.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

