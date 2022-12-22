Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Up 2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $45.91. 75,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 153,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after buying an additional 418,318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 101.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 294,749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 476.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 240,340 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 930,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,882 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

See Also

