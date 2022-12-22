Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO):

12/13/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

12/13/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/8/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,040 ($73.37) to GBX 5,700 ($69.24).

12/1/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/23/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($69.24) to GBX 5,800 ($70.46).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.6 %

RIO opened at $70.74 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.