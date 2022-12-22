Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Southern (SO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Southern (NYSE: SO) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2022 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $74.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00.

12/12/2022 – Southern was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $80.00.

11/11/2022 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Southern was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) to an “underperform” rating.

10/24/2022 – Southern was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

10/24/2022 – Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $80.00 to $69.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.54. 63,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get The Southern Company alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Southern

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.