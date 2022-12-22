IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.46

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 33567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

IonQ Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

Institutional Trading of IonQ

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $32,356.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $88,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IonQ by 163.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth $44,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in IonQ during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the first quarter worth $140,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

