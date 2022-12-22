Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Buys $61,500.00 in Stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of IOVA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,631,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,727. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $959.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 262.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 410,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 297,053 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $285,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 343,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 178,868 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
