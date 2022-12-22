Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Buys $61,500.00 in Stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IOVA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,631,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,727. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $959.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 262.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 410,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 297,053 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $285,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 343,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 178,868 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.