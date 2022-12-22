iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 474,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 6.6% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $45,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $380,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $960,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,064. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.