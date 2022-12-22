iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.37. 3,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,064. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

