iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 223.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,648.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 882.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39.

