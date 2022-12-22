iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $336,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $49.53. 3,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,173. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

