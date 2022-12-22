iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Reduced by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 332,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664,130 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after buying an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,025,000 after acquiring an additional 796,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.18 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97.

