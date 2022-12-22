iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Highland Private Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,147 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,067,947 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.
