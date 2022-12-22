iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 7.8% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $13,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,989. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.