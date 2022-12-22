iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.9% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.38. 65,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,824,527. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

