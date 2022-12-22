iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,119 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $18,352,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.42. 73,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,824,527. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.