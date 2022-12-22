iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.15 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.