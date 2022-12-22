iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,695 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $26,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.04 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $107.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.93.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

