iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is BTC Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,250 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,030 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.72. 87,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,353,370. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.