iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Raised by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

EFG opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.