iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,203 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,554 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,855 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after buying an additional 1,038,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $46.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

