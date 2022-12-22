iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $46.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

