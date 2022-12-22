iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 785,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.03. 3,654,399 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.