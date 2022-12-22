iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.54

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and traded as high as $24.71. iShares MSCI Germany ETF shares last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 2,388,420 shares.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 780,086 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.