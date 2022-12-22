iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

