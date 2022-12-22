iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 165,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $218.50 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.55.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

