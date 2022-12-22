iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Strategic Equity Management’s 8th Largest Position

Strategic Equity Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.1% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.21. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,234. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.77.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

