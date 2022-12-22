iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average is $105.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

