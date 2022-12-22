iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises about 10.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Equity Management owned approximately 3.33% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $24,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.43. 706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,427. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $115.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

