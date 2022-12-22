iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,918 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,799. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

