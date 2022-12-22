iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,058 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $33,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,014. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.43.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.