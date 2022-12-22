iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $145.33 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

