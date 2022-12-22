iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

