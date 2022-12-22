iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ IJT opened at $109.52 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $141.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.75.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

