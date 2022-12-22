iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

