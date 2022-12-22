iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,443 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

