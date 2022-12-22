iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,225,000 after buying an additional 1,754,455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 407.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,981 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,900,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 766,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78.

