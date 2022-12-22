iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,176 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,053,339 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31.

