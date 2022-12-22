J2 Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.