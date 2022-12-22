J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $1.82 Million in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $37.95. 295,151 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67.

