J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $358,000 in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. J2 Capital Management Inc owned 0.11% of ProShares Short High Yield as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 2.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 26.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SJB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. ProShares Short High Yield has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.21.

